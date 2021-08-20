Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil has 870 COVID deaths in 24 hours, lowest Friday toll since Jan 1 -ministry

1 minute read

BRASILIA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazil has had 33,887 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 870 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 20,528,099 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 573,511, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

It was the lowest death toll for a Friday since Jan. 1. As vaccination advances in Brazil, the rolling 7-day average of COVID deaths has fallen to less than one third of the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 10:34 AM UTC

Foreign aid trickles in to rural Haiti amid struggle to count victims

A drip of foreign aid began to reach more rural areas of southwestern Haiti on Thursday, arriving five days after a powerful earthquake killed more than 2,000 and flattened tens of thousands of buildings into rubble.

Americas
U.S. imposes sanctions on three Cuban officials over crackdown on protests
Americas
WIDER IMAGE Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet   
Americas
Canada housing coming off the boil, but still on the burner: Reuters poll
Americas
Brazil soy group chief a target in political conspiracy probe -documents

Antonio Galvan, head of soybean grower lobby Aprosoja, is part of a group of 10 people under investigation for their alleged role in a conspiracy against Brazilian institutions including the Supreme Court, according to court records seen by Reuters.