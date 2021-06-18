Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil has 98,832 COVID cases, 2,495 deaths in 24 hours -ministry

A worker carries a coffin to load a funeral car at a coffin factory, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Nova Iguacu city, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA, June 18 (Reuters) - Brazil has had 98,832 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 2,495 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 17,801,462 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 498,499, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

