Brazil has highest daily number of COVID-19 infections since September -ministry

A woman gets tested by a health worker for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Basic Health Unit in Sao Paulo, Brazil January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Brazil reported 35,826 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number of infections since September, and 128 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 22,386,930 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 619,641, according to ministry data.

Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll trails only the United States and Russia, according to Reuters calculations.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

