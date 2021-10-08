Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil has lined up 350 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for 2022, Health Minster says

1 minute read

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga attends a news conference in Brasilia, Brazil October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Friday the country has already acquired, or is in advanced talks to secure, around 350 million vaccine doses for 2022.

Queiroga said that although Sinovac's (SVA.O) Coronavac vaccine was not currently part of plans for the national campaign next year, it could be incorporated if it receives full approval from Brazil's health regulator.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

