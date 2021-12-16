Brazil health regulator approves Pfizer COVID-19 shot for ages 5 to 11

A general view of the Brazilian health regulator Anvisa headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Thursday it has approved the use of Pfizer's (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged from 5 to 11 years old.

The regulator said the benefits of mass-immunization far outweigh the risks associated with the vaccine. It remains unclear, however, as to when Brazil might roll out doses to this age group.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Peter Frontini; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer

