Brazil health regulator cancels clinical study for Bharat Biotech vaccine

Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

BRASILIA, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had canceled a clinical study for the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 developed by India's Bharat Biotech, amid allegations of irregularities in the government's efforts to buy millions of doses of the shot.

Bharat on Friday said it had terminated a memorandum of understanding with the local partner company acting as its intermediary in Brazil, with Anvisa saying on Monday that the trials could not go forward as a result and would be canceled.

Anvisa had previously suspended the trials temporarily. read more

Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Pedro Fonseca, writing by Jake Spring, editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.