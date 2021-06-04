Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Brazil health regulator technical staff recommend conditions on any approval of Sputnik V vaccine

1 minute read

A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Technical staff at Brazil's health regulator Anvisa on Friday recommended that conditions be attached to any approval of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, and that if it is approved it may only be used on healthy adults.

Anvisa's board is expected to announced later on Friday whether it will uphold, overturn or modify its decision in April to reject the importing of the Sputnik V shot due to a lack of information guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 2:09 PM UTCU.S. authorizes Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody therapy for injection

The U.S. health regulator authorized a lower dose of Regeneron Pharmaceutical's COVID-19 antibody cocktail that can be given by injection, a move that could ease logistical challenges stemming from administering a higher dose intravenously.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAnalysis: India's vaccine inequity worsens as countryside languishes
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsInvestors, patients await FDA decision on Biogen Alzheimer’s drug due Monday
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEXCLUSIVE Blackwater founder Prince takes role in COVID vaccine venture
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNew COVID spread raises concerns over England's June 21 unlocking