Brazil must 'combat terrorism,' top court justice says after capital riots















BRASILIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes said on Tuesday the country must firmly combat "terrorism" and "anti-democratic people attempting a coup" after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brasilia earlier this week.

"Democracy will prevail and Brazilian institutions will not bend," said Moraes, who leads a probe into anti-democratic protests that has already yielded several arrests.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Steven Grattan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.