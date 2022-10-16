Brazil to nominate ex-central bank governor Goldfajn for top IDB job -source















BRASILIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Brazil plans to nominate former central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday, as Latin America's largest economy seeks to secure its first presidency of the institution.

The development bank will elect its next president on Nov. 20 after the ouster of Mauricio Claver-Carone in an ethics scandal.

Currently head of the International Monetary Fund's Western Hemisphere department, Goldfajn led Brazil’s central bank under former President Michel Temer, before handing the reins to current chief Roberto Campos Neto in February 2019.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Brad Haynes and Chizu Nomiyama











