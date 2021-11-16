Brazil to offer COVID-19 booster shot to everyone older than 18

A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 27, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian health minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Tuesday the government will offer COVID-19 booster shots to everyone older than 18.

Queiroga said the booster shots will be available five months after the second vaccine dose, and there were enough doses for the entire population.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, writing by Carolina Mandl, editing by Andrew Heavens

