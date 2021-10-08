Skip to main content

Brazil passes 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, Health Ministry says

Demonstrators hold a banner and crosses during a protest to pay tribute to Brazil's 600,000 COVID-19 deaths and against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Brasilia, Brazil October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazil has registered more than 600,000 deaths due to COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday, making it the second country in the world to pass that milestone after the United States.

Brazil registered 18,172 new cases of coronavirus and 615 additional deaths on Friday, according to ministry data.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by Brad Haynes

