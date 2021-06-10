Brazil plans to allow vaccinated people not to need face masks -Bolsonaro

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks about the countrys hosting the 2021 Copa America during a ceremony announcing the Caixa public bank sponsorship of Brazilian sport, in Brasilia, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the health minister was preparing a measure to no longer require face masks for people who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus or previously infected.

Bolsonaro, who has opposed lockdowns and social distancing despite his country having the second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak, said in a speech that quarantines should only be for infected people.

Speaking at a tourism event, he said the pandemic put Brazil's tourism sector in "intensive care" but it was recovering now.

