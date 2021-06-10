Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Brazil plans to allow vaccinated people not to need face masks -Bolsonaro

1 minute read

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks about the countrys hosting the 2021 Copa America during a ceremony announcing the Caixa public bank sponsorship of Brazilian sport, in Brasilia, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the health minister was preparing a measure to no longer require face masks for people who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus or previously infected.

Bolsonaro, who has opposed lockdowns and social distancing despite his country having the second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak, said in a speech that quarantines should only be for infected people.

Speaking at a tourism event, he said the pandemic put Brazil's tourism sector in "intensive care" but it was recovering now.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 8:58 PM UTCBiden says biggest vaccine donation 'supercharges' battle against coronavirus

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that a donation of 500 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the world's poorest countries would supercharge the battle with the virus and comes with "no strings attached."

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEXCLUSIVE Eli Lilly memo says firm did not make false statements to FDA
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsG7 to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsModerna files for U.S. authorization to use its COVID-19 vaccine in teens
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCDC says U.S. travelers can avoid wearing masks in outdoor transit hubs, ferries