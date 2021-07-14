Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized to find cause of hiccups, presidency says

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gets in a vehicle after attending Mass at a Catholic church in Brasilia, Brazil July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA, July 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Wednesday to identify the cause of chronic hiccups, the president's office said, in the latest health scare for the far-right leader who was stabbed in the gut on the campaign trail in 2018.

Bolsonaro went to the military hospital in Brasilia and is expected to be under observation for between 24 and 48 hours, although not necessarily in hospital, the statement said.

"He is feeling good and doing well," it said.

Local media outlet Globo reported that Bolsonaro had been admitted for unspecified medical testing after feeling abdominal pains during the early hours of Wednesday.

Bolsonaro's health has been an issue during his presidency, after he was stabbed and seriously injured in the intestines on the campaign trail in 2018.

He has had other scares. In July last year, Bolsonaro caught COVID-19 but recovered. In appearances over the last few months, he has had a stubborn cough. More recently, he has had hiccups, which have led to concerns about his health.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Christian Plumb and Chizu Nomiyama

