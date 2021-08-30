Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil president Bolsonaro says Biden govt is leftist, "obsessed with environment"

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a Soldier's Day ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the government of U.S. President Joe Biden "tends to the left" and is obsessed about the environment.

Bolsonaro said the Brazilian government has recently had contacts with the U.S. government regarding Latin America and said the U.S. supports democracies in the region.

