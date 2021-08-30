Americas
Brazil president Bolsonaro says Biden govt is leftist, "obsessed with environment"
1 minute read
SAO PAULO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the government of U.S. President Joe Biden "tends to the left" and is obsessed about the environment.
Bolsonaro said the Brazilian government has recently had contacts with the U.S. government regarding Latin America and said the U.S. supports democracies in the region.
Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer
