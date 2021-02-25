Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

AmericasBrazil's Petrobras will bid for Atapu and Sepia oil fields

Reuters
1 minute read

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony to launch a program to help new mayors, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) will exercise its rights of first refusal and bid for the deepwater oil fields Sepia and Atapu, the company said in a filing.

Petrobras, as the state-controlled producer is known, is aiming at a 30% stake in each field, for which it will need to pay a total 3.341 billion reais ($625.36 million) if the percentage is confirmed, the company said.

The signing bonus for Sepia is set at 2.141 billion reais, and 1.2 billion reais for Atapu, the company said.

An auction for the blocks, located in the pre-salt region, is expected for later this year.

($1 = 5.3425 reais)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · 12:14 AM UTCMexico plays down Sputnik vaccine delays after domestic production deal

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Wednesday played down delays in shipments of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine during a trip to Moscow where he worked out a deal to produce the shot domestically to speed up its rollout.

AmericasThousands of Colombians march to protest government tax proposals
AmericasColombian government lowers revenue target for proposed tax reform
AmericasBrazil to receive 1 million Pfizer vaccine doses on Thursday, health minister says
AmericasMexican president to submit plan to reform regulators, government watchdogs