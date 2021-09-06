Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro signs decree changing social media regulations

1 minute read

A man uses his phone as people enjoy at Ipanema beach, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 6, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree on Monday changing internet regulations to combat "arbitrary removal" of accounts, profiles and content, the presidential press office said.

The decree aims to "give clarity" to policies of social media companies to cancel or suspend accounts and would give people the right to repost banned content, the press office added, saying it aims to protect "freedom of speech."

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Dan Grebler

