Brazil presidential front-runner Lula isolated with COVID

BRASILIA, June 5 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his newly wed wife Janja tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and will remain isolated for the next few days, the leftist leader and front-runner for the October election said on Twitter.

They are both well, Lula with no symptoms and his wife with mild symptoms, the message said. The tweet included the diagnosis issued by his doctor Roberto Kalil.

Recent polls show Lula has increased his advantage over far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, with pollster Datafolha finding 48% of voters backing him. read more

Lula, a 76-year-old widower, last month married sociologist Rosangela da Silva, 55, known as Janja.

