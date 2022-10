Brazil presidential race goes to Lula-Bolsonaro runoff, says election authority

People gather at a bar to watch early results of the presidential election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 2, 2022. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares















SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's presidential election will be settled in a second-round runoff vote on Oct. 30 between right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the national electoral authority said on Sunday.

With 97.3% of voting machines counted, Lula had 47.9% of valid votes, compared to 43.7% for Bolsonaro, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported on its website, putting a first-round victory out of reach. read more

Reporting by Eduardo Simoes Editing by Brad Haynes











