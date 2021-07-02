Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil prosecutor general asks for Bolsonaro investigation over vaccine deal

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gets in a vehicle after attending Mass at a Catholic church in Brasilia, Brazil July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's prosecutor general has requested an investigation of President Jair Bolsonaro over his conduct in negotiations to acquire an Indian COVID-19 vaccine, which has been steeped in scandal, according to a copy of the request seen by Reuters.

The request from the prosecutor will have to be approved by Supreme Court Justice Rosa Weber and comes in response to a request from senators. The senators asked for an investigation over alleged corruption in the acquisition of vaccines.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

