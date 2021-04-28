Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen on a table at Ankara City Hospital in Ankara, Turkey, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan/File Photo

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said the country would receive 1 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, as supplies of immunizations dwindle and risk further delaying an already slow rollout.

Over the weekend, the health ministry announced that 30% fewer vaccines had been received between January and April than expected. Queiroga said the Covax facility, an international cooperation to assist countries secure vaccines, had moved up the expected delivery of 2 million doses to May.

