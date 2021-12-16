Brazil registers 124 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday

A member of the Rio de Paz NGO places white handkerchiefs that symbolize farewell, to pay tribute to Brazil's 600,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims, next the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 124 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 3,720 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete as six of the nation's 27 federative units failed to provide fully updated numbers following a Friday hacking incident.

The South American country has now registered a total of 617,395 coronavirus deaths and 22,204,941 total confirmed cases.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Gram Slattery; Editing by Diane Craft

