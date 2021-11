A health worker treats a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the Ronaldo Gazolla Hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 132 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 4,918 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 611,478 coronavirus deaths and 21,965,684 total confirmed cases.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese

