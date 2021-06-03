Brazil registers 1,682 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday

A health worker measures the temperature of a traveller in a sanitary barrier as she and others arrive at Congonhas airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Brazil registered 1,682 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 83,391 new cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 469,388 total coronavirus deaths and 16,803,472 total confirmed cases.

Daily deaths have decreased significantly from the peak of Brazil's second wave in April, but remain high by historical standards.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.