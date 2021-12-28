Americas
Brazil registers 171 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday
1 minute read
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazil reported 171 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 8,430 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now reported a total of 618,705 coronavirus deaths and 22,254,706 total confirmed cases.
The nation has registered a total of 77 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, according to data from Brazil's 27 state and district health secretaries.
Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Gram Slattery;Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.