Brazil registers 48 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, data incomplete
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 48 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 2,082 additional cases, though the data were incomplete as seven of the nation's 27 federative units failed to provide fully updated statistics following a hacking incident on Friday.
The South American country has now registered a total of 616,878 total coronavirus deaths and 22,191,949 total confirmed cases.
Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese
