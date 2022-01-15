Brazil registers 48,520 new cases of coronavirus and 175 deaths-health ministry

A medical worker takes care of a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hospital das Clinicas amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Porto Alegre, Brazil January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Diego Vara

SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazil had 48,520 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 175 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered 22,975,723 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 659,934, according to ministry data.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.