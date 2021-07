Graves of people who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

BRASILIA, July 7 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 54,022 new COVID-19 cases and 1,648 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

This brings the total in Brazil to nearly 18.9 million cases and 528,540 deaths.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Leslie Adler

