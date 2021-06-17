Brazil registers 74,042 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, 2,311 deaths

Students wait to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a vaccination event for teenagers at Barao do Rio Branco public school in Betim, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Washington Alves

BRASILIA, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazil has reported 74,042 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 2,311 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 17,702,630 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 496,004, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second deadliest.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

