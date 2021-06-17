Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil registers 74,042 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, 2,311 deaths

1 minute read

Students wait to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a vaccination event for teenagers at Barao do Rio Branco public school in Betim, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Washington Alves

BRASILIA, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazil has reported 74,042 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 2,311 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 17,702,630 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 496,004, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second deadliest.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 11:17 AM UTCVeering from democracy, Nicaragua defies U.S. rebukes

Police in Nicaragua are arresting opponents of President Daniel Ortega and even dissidents from his Sandinista movement in a crackdown ahead of November's presidential election that poses a challenge to U.S efforts to bolster democracy in Central America.

AmericasTemptation everywhere: Mexican children struggle with obesity
AmericasWorld Bank rejects El Salvador request for help on bitcoin implementation
AmericasPeru's electoral board says it is working at top speed to resolve election questions
AmericasU.S. issues new guidance to ease COVID-19 assistance to countries hit by sanctions

The United States on Thursday issued guidance easing the way for delivery of products such as face masks, ventilators and vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic to heavily sanctioned countries like Iran, Venezuela and Syria.