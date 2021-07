A health worker administers a dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to a resident, during mass vaccination at the Ilha Grande island, one of the most famous tourist spots in Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lucas Landau/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 745 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 17,031 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 534,233 coronavirus deaths and 19,106,971 total confirmed cases.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Leslie Adler

