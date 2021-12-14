Brazil registers 92 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday; data incomplete

People travel in a bus during the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 27, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 92 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 3,826 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete because eight of 27 federative units failed to provide updated numbers following a Friday hacking incident.

The South American country has now registered a total of 616,970 COVID-19 deaths and 22,195,775 total confirmed cases.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Gram Slattery Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

