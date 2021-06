A woman and a child hold oxygen tanks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Moacyr do Carmo hospital in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazil registered 2,507 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 95,601 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 467,706 total coronavirus deaths and 16,720,081 total confirmed cases.

