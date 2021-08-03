Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil reports 1,209 COVID deaths in 24 hours, deaths down on average- ministry

A resident receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside the "Busao da Vacina" or Big bus of the vaccine, a project of the Brazilian Red Cross, in partnership with the Minas Gerais state government to vaccinate people, in Ouro Branco, Brazil, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Washington Alves

BRASILIA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil has had 32,316 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 1,209 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 19,985,817 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 558,432, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

As vaccination advances, however, the rolling seven-day average of COVID deaths has fallen to one-third of the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

