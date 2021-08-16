Brazil reports 14,471 new coronavirus cases, 434 deaths

Student Gabrielly Esperanca dos Santos, 18, receives a dose of Sinovac’s Coronavac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Butanta Institute in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 14,471 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 434 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered more than 20.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 569,492, according to ministry data.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; editing by Richard Pullin

