Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil reports 14,471 new coronavirus cases, 434 deaths

1 minute read

Student Gabrielly Esperanca dos Santos, 18, receives a dose of Sinovac’s Coronavac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Butanta Institute in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 14,471 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 434 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered more than 20.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 569,492, according to ministry data.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 9:29 PM UTC

Distraught Haitians seek medical help at swamped hospitals after quake

Doctors in Haiti battled on Monday in makeshift tents to save the lives of hundreds of injured people, including young children and the elderly outside hospitals overwhelmed by a major earthquake that killed at least 1,419 people.

Americas
Explainer: Why does Haiti have earthquakes?
Americas
U.S. appeals judge's order reviving Trump 'remain in Mexico' program
Americas
Haiti quake revives anger over aid response to past disasters
Americas
Fresh Venezuela talks set for September; opposition leader freed