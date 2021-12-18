Brazil reports 206 COVID-19 deaths one week after hack

A man sits as he uses his cell phone in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Health in Brasilia, Brazil, December 10, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Brazil on Friday reported 206 new COVID-19 deaths and 4,079 fresh coronavirus cases, in a release of incomplete national data one week after a hack of Health Ministry figures.

The 206 deaths took the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Brazil to 617,601 since the pandemic began, the second highest in the world after the United States.

The states of Rio de Janeiro, Paraíba, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rondônia and Tocantins did not have up-to-date data, while the state of Bahia only published deaths, according to the Health Ministry, which is still struggling after last week's hack.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Daniel Wallis

