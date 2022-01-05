Brazil reports 27,267 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, 129 COVID-19 deaths

People wait for a bus during the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 27, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Brazil had 27,267 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 129 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The South American country has now registered 22,351,104 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 619,513, according to ministry data.

Since a hacker attack on Dec. 10, some the ministry's databases have been offline, affecting monitoring of the pandemic.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.