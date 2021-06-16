Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil reports 2,997 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours -health ministry

A worker carries a coffin to load a funeral car at a coffin factory, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Nova Iguacu city, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazil has had 95,367 new cases of coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 2,997 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The South American country has now registered 17,628,588 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 493,693, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese

