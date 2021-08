A resident receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside the "Busao da Vacina" or Big bus of the vaccine, a project of the Brazilian Red Cross, in partnership with the Minas Gerais state government to vaccinate people, in Ouro Branco, Brazil, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Washington Alves

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 32,443 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 975 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 565,748, according to ministry data.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Editing by Chris Reese

