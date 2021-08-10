Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil reports 34,885 new coronavirus cases, 1,211 deaths

A resident receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside the "Busao da Vacina" or Big bus of the vaccine, a project of the Brazilian Red Cross, in partnership with the Minas Gerais state government to vaccinate people, in Ouro Branco, Brazil, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Washington Alves

BRASILIA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 34,885 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,211 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 564,773, according to ministry data.

