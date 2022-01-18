Brazil reports 351 COVID-19 deaths, highest daily toll since Nov 17 -ministry

A healthcare worker shows the syringe to a woman after applying a dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Cacique de Ramos, one of the most traditional carnival blocks of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazil has had 137,103 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 351 deaths from COVID-19, the highest daily toll since mid-November as Omicron spreads, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 23,211,894 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 621,517, according to ministry data.

Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll trails only the United States and Russia, according to Reuters calculations.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese

