Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Brazil reports 37,156 coronavirus cases and 1,010 COVID deaths in 24 hours -ministry

1 minute read

A health worker measures the temperature of a traveller in a sanitary barrier as she arrives at Congonhas airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Brazil has had 37,156 new cases of coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,010 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has now registered 16,984,218 cases since the pandemic began, while the death toll has risen to 474,414, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 9:37 PM UTCU.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients

U.S. regulators on Monday approved Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) aducanumab as the first treatment to attack a likely cause of Alzheimer's disease despite controversy over whether the clinical evidence proves the drug works, sending its shares soaring.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsExplainer: What does FDA approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug mean for patients?
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJ&J vaccine drive stalls out in U.S after safety pause
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsModerna seeks EU, Canada approval for COVID-19 vaccine's use in teens
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsExplainer: India's vaccine policy flip-flops