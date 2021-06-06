Brazil reports 39,637 coronavirus cases and 873 COVID deaths in 24 hours -ministry

A patient with suspected COVID-19 infection is taken into an ambulance by members of the Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the UPA (Emergency Service Unit) in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo

Brazil has had 39,637 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 873 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The numbers reflect a weekend drop in registered cases and deaths. On a rolling seven-day average, Brazil is reporting more than 1,800 deaths a day.

The South American country has now registered 16,947,062 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 473,404, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India, and its second-deadliest.

