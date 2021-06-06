Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Brazil reports 39,637 coronavirus cases and 873 COVID deaths in 24 hours -ministry

1 minute read

A patient with suspected COVID-19 infection is taken into an ambulance by members of the Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the UPA (Emergency Service Unit) in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo

Brazil has had 39,637 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 873 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The numbers reflect a weekend drop in registered cases and deaths. On a rolling seven-day average, Brazil is reporting more than 1,800 deaths a day.

The South American country has now registered 16,947,062 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 473,404, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India, and its second-deadliest.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 3:25 PM UTCU.S. FDA approves Biogen Alzheimer's drug

U.S. regulators on Monday approved Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) aducanumab as the first treatment to address an underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease despite controversy over mixed clinical trial results for the drug.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJ&J vaccine drive stalls out in U.S after safety pause
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsModerna seeks EU, Canada approval for COVID-19 vaccine's use in teens
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia to give adults free COVID shots after bungled vaccine rollout, soaring deaths
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFunding and vaccines sought from G20 nations for COVAX, says WHO