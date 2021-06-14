Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil reports 39,846 coronavirus cases, 827 deaths in 24 hours

A health worker measures the temperature of a traveller in a sanitary barrier as she arrives at Congonhas airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Brazil has had 39,846 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 827 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday, reflecting lower weekend reporting.

The South American country has now registered 17,452,612 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 488,228, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

