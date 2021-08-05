Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil reports 40,054 COVID cases and 1,099 deaths in 24 hours -ministry

Residents line up in front of the "Busao da Vacina" or Big bus of the vaccine, a project of the Brazilian Red Cross, in partnership with the Minas Gerais state government to vaccinate people against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ouro Branco, Brazil, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Washington Alves

BRASILIA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Brazil has had 40,054 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,099 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 20,066,587 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 560,706, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler

