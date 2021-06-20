Brazil reports 44,178 new coronavirus cases, 1,025 deaths

A Brazilian national flag is seen amidst red flowers placed by Rio de Paz NGO on Copacabana beach to pay tribute to the Brazil's half a million COVID-19 deaths in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

BRASILIA, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 44,178 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,025 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil has registered more than 17.9 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 501,825, according to ministry data.

Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Daniel Wallis

