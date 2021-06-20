Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil reports 44,178 new coronavirus cases, 1,025 deaths

1 minute read

A Brazilian national flag is seen amidst red flowers placed by Rio de Paz NGO on Copacabana beach to pay tribute to the Brazil's half a million COVID-19 deaths in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

BRASILIA, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 44,178 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,025 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil has registered more than 17.9 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 501,825, according to ministry data.

Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 10:03 PM UTCU.S extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through July 21

U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, the U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Sunday.

AmericasChile says assembly to draft new constitution will start work July 4
AmericasBrazil reports 44,178 new coronavirus cases, 1,025 deaths
Americas‘So happy’: Honduran asylum-seeker celebrates rejoining family in U.S.
AmericasBrazilians protest Bolsonaro’s role in half a million COVID-19 deaths