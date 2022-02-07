Brazil reports 66,583 new cases of coronavirus, 428 deaths

A health worker prepares a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), after cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Porto Alegre, Brazil, January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Diego Vara

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 66,583 new coronavirus cases and 428 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has now registered over 26.6 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 632,621, according to ministry data.

