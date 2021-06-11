Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Brazil reports 85,149 new cases of COVID-19, 2,216 deaths in day -ministry

1 minute read

A health worker measures the temperature of a traveller in a sanitary barrier as she and others arrive at Congonhas airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Brazil has had 85,149 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 2,216 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has registered 17,296,118 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 484,235, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 4:54 PM UTC‘Extraordinary times, extraordinary measures’: U.S. approach to vanquish pandemic

The United States will continue to press for a waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments even as it and other Group of Seven rich nations sharply expand donations of vaccines to poorer countries.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJapan city uses tsunami lessons for COVID-19 vaccinations
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. FDA asks J&J to discard millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAnalysis: U.S. FDA faces mounting criticism over Alzheimer’s drug approval
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot