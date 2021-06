Graves of people who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

BRASILIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 87,822 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,131 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered more than 18 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 504,717, according to ministry data.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.