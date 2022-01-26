Brazil reports record high 224,567 cases of coronavirus

Beachgoers enjoy sunny weather in Leblon Beach, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil reported on Wednesday 224,567 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, breaking the country's previous record for daily infections, according to data released by the health ministry.

The South American country also reported 570 deaths from COVID-19. The previous record for daily cases was 204,854 on January 19.

Brazil has now registered a total of 24,535,884 cases and 624,413 deaths.

Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer

