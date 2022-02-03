Brazil reports record high 298,408 new cases of coronavirus, 1,041 deaths

A health worker prepares a sample of test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), after cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Porto Alegre, Brazil, January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Diego Vara

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazil reported on Thursday 298,408 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, breaking the country's previous record for daily infections, and 1,041 COVID-19 deaths, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 26,091,520 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 630,001, according to ministry data.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.