Brazil reports record high of daily COVID cases

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazil reported 204,854 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, breaking the country's previous record for the second day in a row, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry also reported 338 new COVID-19 deaths. The South American country has now registered 23,416,748 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 621,855.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca, writing by Peter Frontini; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer

