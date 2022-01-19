Americas1 minute read
Brazil reports record high of daily COVID cases
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazil reported 204,854 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, breaking the country's previous record for the second day in a row, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry also reported 338 new COVID-19 deaths. The South American country has now registered 23,416,748 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 621,855.
Reporting by Pedro Fonseca, writing by Peter Frontini; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer
